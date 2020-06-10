Mamelodi east taxi strike ends

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Taxis were expected to be back on the roads today in Mamelodi east following yesterday's unrest. The South African National Taxi Council regional spokesperson Mack Makata said this was the resolution of a lengthy meeting yesterday with the leadership of Mamelodi Taxi Association. It was also resolved that chairperson of the association, ElvisPhora, be placed on special leave. An interim committee will lead the association until the next elections. “Engines will be up and running, and commuters in Mamelodi should not fear. We are sorry for the inconvenience and hope we can look past it,” said Makata. The service was disrupted yesterday following protests by taxi drivers over what they called “preferential treatment” of some of them.

From around 4am, the area around the BP Garage in Mahube near Solomon Mahlangu Road was blockaded with rocks and debris.

The area around Tsamaya Road (Old Putco Depot) was also blocked off.

The strike started last week, with some disgruntled taxi drivers revolting against the taxi association.

They accused it of allowing some taxi operators to jump the queue at the Mamelodi taxi rank and not following protocol.

Yesterday, parts of the busy Solomon Mahlangu Drive were barricaded with burning tyres and rubble by the protesting taxi drivers.

There were traffic jams in the eastern part of the township as motorists scrambled through alternative routes in an effort to get to work.

Both taxi owners and drivers wanted the chairperson to resign with immediate effect. They mention that he was the cause of all problems within Mata.

Tshwane Rapid Transit had to suspend the A Re Yeng bus service after protesting members of a taxi association attempted to hijack two buses.

The City's bus rapid transit operator received a tip-off yesterday that there was a planned disruption of the A Re Yeng bus operations in Mamelodi today.

A precautionary decision was taken not to send buses to Mahube and Lusaka and rather start operating from Balebogeng.

Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa condemned the incident and complimented the law enforcement officials for their swift action to foil the attempted hijacking of the buses.

“The right to protest is an inalienable right enjoyed by all South Africans, however, it is unacceptable to attempt to hijack a bus transporting passengers who were en route to work to earn a living for their families”, Nawa fumed.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News