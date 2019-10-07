Mamelodi family battling to survive after fast, fatal blaze









"I was woken up by a loud noise from my mom in the early hours of the morning. When I got to the door I was met by a big cloud of smoke and I could not get in." He said his mother and sibling were able to escape, but sustained burn injuries and were taken to hospital. "We attempted to put out the fire, but the pressure from the tap was just very low and did not help."

The blaze trapped 61-year-old Jimmy Chauke and his 12-year-old son Michael, who were fast asleep and could not wake up in time to escape.

He said they got assistance from neighbours but it was a little too late as the fire had by then even engulfed the cars in the garage.

Chauke said he was still coming to terms with everything. “I am really not in a good space.

"I don't understand how we can be hit by such a tragic ordeal, and we do not even know where to start to deal with it.

“I am truly saddened and I cannot even mourn my dad and brother properly because I still have stress about where I will live and how we are going to survive because everything is gone.

“We have to start over, and we still have a funeral to deal with. It is just a lot of stress on one family.”

Lesley Chauke, a nephew of the deceased's, said they needed help from the community as they could not do it alone.

“It hurts to see my family stranded without a place to stay and not knowing where they are going to live. They have been given accommodation by good Samaritans in the meantime.”

He said in terms of funeral arrangements they hadn't even started planning around that and still had to discuss the date.

He said they were still seeking donations of materials to help rebuild so the family could reunite.

Police spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso said an inquest was registered and the cause of the fire was still unknown.

