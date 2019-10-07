Speaking to Pretoria News standing at the scene of the burnt-out shell that used to be their family home, Kagiso Chauke said everything happened so fast that he was still shocked.
“I was woken up by a loud noise from my mom in the early hours of the morning. When I got to the door I was met by a big cloud of smoke and I could not get in.”
He said his mother and sibling were able to escape, but sustained burn injuries and were taken to hospital.
“We attempted to put out the fire, but the pressure from the tap was just very low and did not help.”