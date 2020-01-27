More than 250 backyard dwellers who had illegally occupied Matimba flats in Extension 5 had until last Wednesday to evacuate. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, heard the application for their eviction and ruled that they had to vacate the flats.
The flats - with two bedrooms, a kitchen, toilet and shower - are on Solomon Mahlangu Drive and have been a bone of contention since their construction.
Some residents said they were not intimidated by the ruling and would continue to occupy the flats. By Saturday, some illegal residents were seen roaming around the flats with others cooking and doing household chores to send a clear message of defiance.
Many said if need be, they would hold the entire Mamelodi hostage and disrupt all business activities.