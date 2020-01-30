Mamelodi flat invaders removed for rightful owners to move in









SOME of the illegal occupants of the new flats in Mamelodi salvage their belongings, dumped near the police station by the Red Ants during an eviction yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The back room dwellers who invaded the new flats in Mamelodi East Extension 5 last month wept as their belongings were being dragged out by the Red Ants yesterday. The beneficiaries of the housing project looked on and rejoiced. They were immediately given keys and occupational certificates. The Red Ants, accompanied by the Tshwane Metro Police Department and other law-enforcement agencies, including the SAPS, pounced on the illegal occupants at about 8.30am. Some residents had been on high alert since the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, heard the application for their eviction and ruled that they had to vacate the flats by January 27. Earlier this week, the residents said they were not intimidated by the ruling and would continue to occupy the flats.

THE Red Ants and other law-enforcement agencies pounced on the illegal occupants of the flats at about 8.30am yesterday. Oupa Mokoena (ANA)





They threatened to “hold Mamelodi hostage” and disrupt all business activities if they were evicted.

However, by the time the Red Ants arrived, only a handful were present, with the rest having fled the previous night.

Just under 20 residents were evicted and their belongings dumped in a field close to the Mamelodi East police station. Without any resistance, they walked away peacefully as the Red Ants stripped the block of flats of all their belongings.

The illegal occupants complained that the Red Ants damaged their furniture and stole their valuables.

Children sat on mattresses as parents salvaged their belongings.

The flats - with two bedrooms, kitchen, toilet and shower - are still incomplete and have no basic services such as electricity meters and running water.

On the other side was a queue of rightful beneficiaries receiving their keys and certificates.

One of them said she had applied for an RDP house 20 years ago, and yesterday, at age 58, she became a homeowner for the very first time.

“I am so happy; I have been waiting for years for this to happen. I have been running up and down for 20 years. I even lost hope at times,” she said.

She, along with about 100 others, were notified yesterday by the provincial government to collect their occupational certificates and keys.

Lethabo Kekana said he had waited over 10 years for this.

“I am sad that my wife is not here to share this with me, but at least I can look after my children in my own home,” he said. He cried tears of joy moments after getting his keys.

Asked if they didn’t fear if the illegal residents would intimidate them, most of the beneficiaries said they too were willing to die for the flats. “It can’t be that we spent years running around for houses and these people just hijack our flats. I know they said they would put up a fight; well we will put up a bigger fight,” said one resident.

A resident told the Pretoria News that a serious war was brewing. “The owners must not get too comfortable; we are coming back to claim what is ours,” said the back room dweller, while collecting his belongings that had been thrown out.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the eviction was carried out in accordance with a court order granting the sheriff permission to evict the illegal occupants, should they not vacate the housing units seven days from the date.

He said that period expired on Monday with more than 100 people still in occupation of the units illegally.

“The sheriff enlisted services of the Red Ants to implement the eviction order, with the assistance of the security cluster,” Mashigo said.

“The eviction was conducted swiftly with no casualties. Belongings of the illegal occupants were removed from the premises and placed on the grounds next to Mamelodi East police station.”

He said the City’s Department of Human Settlements had promptly started the allocation of the units to the rightful beneficiaries. A total of 80 approved beneficiaries had been allocated units by yesterday afternoon.

“The allocation will continue for the next couple of days until all 252 units have been allocated. The sheriff has arranged that the Red Ants remain on site until the allocation processes has been finalised. They will be supported by Metro Police to ensure safety of the rightful beneficiaries and officials doing the allocations.”

He said the units had serious damages; broken doors and locks, window panes, toilet canisters had been removed in some units.

“Human Settlements officials, together with the contractors, are taking stock of the damages incurred as a result of vandalism by the illegal occupants.

“The fixing and installation of the finishes that were still outstanding will commence as soon as possible.”

