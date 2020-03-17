Mamelodi flood victims get help from #NotInMyNameSA

Pretoria - Members of #NotInMyNameSA, provided relief to the victims of December floods who are still living at the Mamelodi West Baptist Church. President of the organisation Siyabulela Jentile said that even though they did not have much, they still wanted to share the little they had with the people affected by the flood disaster. They donated toiletries, sanitary items for the young girls and women, and food items. “We also want to encourage other South Africans to follow suit and help their fellow human beings. “They don’t necessarily need to come here, but they can help other areas where they pick up the need.

“We call on the government to come here and deliver on its promise to relocate these people as it is disappointing that they are still here months later. Even more worrying is considering that these people are grouped together in this space.”

The victims’ spokesperson Thulani Ndlovu said they were grateful that the organisation had not left them in the lurch as had many of the people who had come to their aid before.

Ndlovu said those left behind were trying their best to get along even though they battled with privacy and space (constraints).

“We know it may appear that we are taking advantage of people’s generosity by staying at the church, but we’re here because we are waiting for the promised land.

“It’s not like we are sitting here the whole day doing nothing.

“We are trying to rebuild our lives bit by bit and it takes time.”

Jentile said they would be continuing to donate around Gauteng and also look at parts of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Mamelodi flood victims were left stranded after their shacks, built on a river bank, in Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement were swept away by raging floods last December.

They have since then been accommodated at the Mamelodi West Baptist Church, which was supposed to be a temporary shelter.

Premier David Makhura indicated his government had received funds from the Housing Development Agency for their relocation to an identified piece of land.

However, he added that the relocation was delayed by the ongoing political stability in council, and the administrator, who would soon be in charge of Tshwane, would be asked to finish the process of land acquisition.

