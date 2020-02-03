Mamelodi flood victims 'left in the lurch'









VICTIMS of the December floods were scheduled to leave their temporary shelter at Mamelodi West Baptist Church on Friday, but that has not happened. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Displaced residents of Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement in Mamelodi are planning a sit-in at the Department of Human Settlements and Tshwane House following a “breached promise”. More than 1000 victims of the December devastating storms were promised answers about their relocation process by Friday, but this did not happen. They have been temporarily accommodated at the Mamelodi West Baptist Church. In accordance with the initial plan, the victims were supposed to have been allocated new homes three weeks ago. Their representative Tulani Ndlovu said people were waiting for a response about their next move on Friday. Some of those who had moved back to the informal settlement returned to the church on Friday, hoping to receive feedback. “It was a sad sight to see our people constantly looking at the church gate for the officials from the province or City to come and give us feedback as they promised,” he said.

He said the request for a time extension until the end of last month gave the displaced residents hope that the relocation process was on track, but that more time was needed.

“Clearly this is not the case. We thought we would give them (province and City) the benefit of the doubt but it’s clear this was another time-wasting tactic from them,” he said.

He said residents were mobilising and strategising a sit-in at the respective department buildings. He also said he didn’t blame those who constantly protested and conducted sit-ins at department buildings because that had become the only way people were taken seriously.

Ndlovu added that they had given up on the government, so much that most people had gone back to the disaster-stricken informal settlement.

There are about 100 people living in the church, mostly women and children.

Last year, Premier David Makhura said an interim task team committee would organise new homes for the survivors.

And in the subsequent weeks, provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said residents would soon be placed on new land.

According to pastor at the church, the Reverend Thembelani Jentile, the lack of communication had caused a lot of disgruntlement.

“As people of the church, it is our God-given purpose to help those who are in need. Our only concern is the lack of communication from officials. We need to know where we stand so we can plan ahead and make more provision, if needed, be it more time extension or relocation, any form of information,” he said.

Both Jentile and Ndlovu said they had tried to reach out to officials with no avail.

The Pretoria News has learnt that the people would be accommodated at an open space in Baviaanspoort, on the outskirts of Mamelodi.

Signs of the disgruntlement were already visible as Nellmapius flood victims who had been housed at a community library after their homes were swept away, took their frustrations out on the ward 86 councillor.

Councillor Thabo Ntlatleng was accused of neglecting the displaced residents and not giving them any update about the relocation process.

The Nellmapius Extension 4 flood victims also accused the councillor of allegedly spending R500 000 that was donated by the national lottery in December last year, and locking away the food donated to them.

Residents barricaded several main roads with rocks and burnt tyres before marching on to the office of the councillor.

But Ntlatleng said the allegations against him were not true and he was disappointed by the residents’ behaviour.

Pretoria News