Mamelodi flood victims must wait for incoming Tshwane administrator to relocate them

Pretoria - The displaced Mamelodi flood victims would have to wait for the City of Tshwane's incoming administrator to relocate them from a church, where they have been accommodated since December. Premier David Makhura broke the news during his visit to Tshwane this week, where he came to explain to residents why he took a decision to place the municipality under administration. Makhura blamed the metro for stalling the relocation process, saying the problem was exacerbated by the ongoing political stability in council. Victims were left stranded after their shacks, built on the river bank, in Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement were swept away by raging floods. They have since been accommodated at the Mamelodi West Baptist Church, which was supposed to be a temporary shelter.

Makhura said his government received funds from the Housing Development Agency for relocation of flood victims to an identified piece of land.

Although he didn't want to name the land earmarked for relocation it is believed to be in Baviaanspoort.

Makhura said the administrator, who would soon be in charge of Tshwane, would be asked to finish a process of land acquisition.

Beneficiaries would not only be those from Eerste Fabrieke, but others residing in local informal settlements such as Alaska.

The administrator would guard against relocating only those from Eerste Fabrieke to avoid complaints from other people in the same predicament.

"It will benefit those who qualify. Flood victims are not the only ones we want to resettle on this land.

The land parcel is for both flood victims and other people we have long promised to resettle," Makhura said.

Victims' spokesperson Thulani Ndlovu welcomed the news, but said those affected would maintain a wait and see approach, especially after previous promises by government failed to materialise.

"It is good news, but we don't know whether we can trust him until we see something tangible.

"We will just wait to see if he will deliver on what he said," he said.

He said victims were still disappointed after Makhura's promise to relocate them from the church before Christmas came to naught.

"We have trust issues and that is the problem. Remember when he came to Mamelodi last year. He told us that he will be relocating us before Christmas.

"Today we have three months and two days still living in the church.

"It may be just another stunt that he is pulling but then we will give him the benefit of the doubt and hope that this time around they will deliver," Ndlovu said.

He said at least 80 people, who were part of the affected group, were still living at the church.

"A lot of people have gone back to rebuild their shacks because what the premier promised had not happened and some people lost hope in the process," Ndlovu said.

Two weeks back the group marched to Tshwane House to complain that numerous promises made by the government to relocate them didn't materialise.

Last month they made failed threats to protest during the State of the Province Address at Sefako Makgatho Health Science University.

Pretoria News