THULANI NDLOVU, on behalf of residents displaced by floods in Mamelodi, says they will be marching to the Sefako Makgatho University during the Sopa. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Displaced flood victims from Mamelodi have threatened to march to Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University tomorrow, where Premier David Makhura is scheduled to deliver the State of the Province Address (Sopa). More than 600 displaced informal settlers said marching to the Sopa was the only way Makhura would give them attention. Makhura visited the residents of Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement following the devastating floods in December which swept away their shacks along the banks of the Moretele River. He assured them his government would help them and that it was working swiftly to normalise the situation. At the time, Makhura assured the residents they would be relocated once land had been identified. However, months later, the affected people are still staying at the Mamelodi West Baptist Church, while others have rebuilt their homes at Eerste Fabrieke. Community leader Thulani Ndlovu said yesterday nothing had changed and that Makhura’s office had been silent regarding the relocation plans.

Ndlovu said they had already applied to the Tshwane Metro Police Department for the march and it had provisionally been approved. The only aspect outstanding was for someone from Makhura’s office to be available to receive the memorandum.

Ndlovu said that during a meeting with officials from Makhura’s office on Friday, officials pleaded with them not to proceed with the march. However, he said both parties had to reach an agreement, but had ended up not seeing eye to eye. “They told us they did not have anyone to receive the memorandum, which sets back our plans and make us extremely angry," he said. “Most flood victims are angry and have nothing to lose. You cannot ignore a man who has nothing to lose. He is dangerous. There is no telling what the people will do now. They are fuelling each other up. I really can’t predict what they will do, but they want to be heard.”

Initially, the survivors of the December floods were supposed to be assigned to new places at the beginning of January, but the provincial department asked for an extension.

The Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department blamed the constant fighting in the Tshwane council on the different political parties, which it said had slowed down the relocation process.

A piece of land had been identified, but it had to be acquired at market value, department spokesperson Castro Ngobese said. It is believed an open space in Baviaanspoort on the outskirts of Mamelodi has been identified for the relocation.

