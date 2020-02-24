More than 600 displaced informal settlers said marching to the Sopa was the only way Makhura would give them attention.
Makhura visited the residents of Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement following the devastating floods in December which swept away their shacks along the banks of the Moretele River. He assured them his government would help them and that it was working swiftly to normalise the situation. At the time, Makhura assured the residents they would be relocated once land had been identified.
However, months later, the affected people are still staying at the Mamelodi West Baptist Church, while others have rebuilt their homes at Eerste Fabrieke.
Community leader Thulani Ndlovu said yesterday nothing had changed and that Makhura’s office had been silent regarding the relocation plans.