Pretoria - Traditional healer Ephraim Mabena’s dream of creating a thriving indigenous garden was given a boost yesterday when more than 1 000 trees were donated to his Mothong African Heritage Trust in Mamelodi West. The area in Section C2 was once a dump site, but has been transformed into a pristine garden by Mabena.

From early morning, students from the University of Pretoria helped to plant the trees, which were donated by Dr Johan Wentzel of Wildflower Nursery.

Wentzel said it was only fitting he donate the trees to the site in recognition of its stellar work.

He said after reading about the garden he immediately wanted to forge a relationship with Mabena.

“The donation will make indigenous plants more readily available so they can contribute to a sustainable future and promote biodiversity,” Wentzel said.

Mabena welcomed the gift graciously, saying the gesture would benefit generations for years to come.

In 2001, after what he said was a call from his ancestors, Mabena started the hard task of clearing the filthy dump site and creating a “healing space”.

At one point, he found a body hanging from a tree - with a cellphone ringing in the dead man’s pocket.

Mabena, a former Umkhonto weSizwe operative, said it was time to give back to the mountain which was used as a hiding spot during apartheid.

For 18 years, Mabena and his family have been working the garden, which features indigenous medicinal plants and an area for camping and traditional ceremonies.

“Nature has been a source of medicine for centuries. For us, practising traditions includes preserving indigenous medicinal plants,” he said.

He said indigenous plants were closely tied to a respect for the natural world. “Every time I pick a plant, I take a moment with it; I talk to the plant.”

