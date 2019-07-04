LEFA Lauryn Rapanyane, 9, with doctors and staff after undergoing a successful cornea transplant to restore her sight at Netcare Waterfall City Hospital in Midrand.

Pretoria - At the age of 5, Lefa Lauryn Rapanyane's sight abruptly deteriorated to the point where she was classified legally blind. It was even recommended that the Mamelodi-based girl be enrolled in a school for the blind to equip her for a life without eyesight.

After years of trying to find help for Lefa, 9, her parents and a dedicated teacher got the assistance they were looking for so desperately - a double cornea transplant to restore her sight - thanks to ophthalmologist, Dr Ebrahim Mia, at Netcare Waterfall City Hospital in Midrand, and the Netcare Foundation.

“Lefa, whose name means Gift or Inheritance, has always been a very bright little girl. Her teacher became concerned that she was unable to see what was written on the board at school. We noticed that even though she could write, she had trouble writing on the lines in her exercise books,” her mother Sello Rapanyane said.

The teacher was as determined as Lefa's parents to get to the bottom of the problem. Knowing that affordability was a concern - Lefa's mother is unemployed and her father, John Madisa, a bus driver - the teacher learned of Mia's expertise and the Netcare Foundation's work in providing life-changing healthcare interventions to disadvantaged individuals and communities.

Lefa's parents took her for a consultation with Mia, who diagnosed bilateral keratitis. “When I first assessed Lefa, she was legally blind due to keratitis in both eyes. The corneas were opaque, or hazy, and this was why her vision was impaired,” Mia explained.

He determined that a double cornea transplant would be the best option to restore Lefa's eyesight, and both he and anaesthetist Dr Karryn Mathie offered their time and expertise to assist the child free of charge.

With the Netcare Foundation covering the cost of the donor corneas which had to be flown in from overseas as well as the hospital and theatre costs, the first cornea transplant was carried out on Lefa’s left eye last year.

A year later, last month, Lefa underwent her second cornea transplant. “It takes several months for the eye to heal sufficiently for the stitches to be removed, but after her first cornea transplant her vision improved significantly. She could see colours and started to see more detail in her surroundings,” Mia said.

Lefa's mother said the improvement in her child's vision following the first cornea transplant was in remarkable. “She looked at her baby brother, and she said to me ‘wow, my brother is so beautiful’.

“I realised then that she had not been able to see what he looked like until after her first operation. Lefa also mentioned that before the first transplant, she hadn't known what her uncle who picks her up from school looked like, and she was so happy to be able to see his face. It is amazing how well she coped considering how poor her eyesight was before.”

Mia said: “If only one eye is corrected, the child could, over time, develop a lazy eye and her educational development could fall behind. We want to give her the best possible chance for her future.”

Lefa’s father said the procedures that were made possible by Mia and the Netcare Foundation opened up a world of opportunities for his daughter.

Pretoria News