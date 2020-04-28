Mamelodi hostel population to comply with Covid-19 laws

Pretoria - Work is at an advanced stage to reduce the number of people living at a Mamelodi hostel as a measure to mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus. City of Tshwane spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said the hostel in the township accommodated at least 6100 inhabitants. The overcrowded dormitory-style residence posed challenges to dwellers to socially distance themselves from each other. Taunyane said: “This isn’t suitable for living conditions that are compliant with Covid-19 regulations.” She said the city had a de-densification plan in place, which included constructing 1000 temporary residential units as part of the first phase.

The temporary structures would be erected on the municipal-owned land, which had already been identified in the township.

“The remaining hostel dwellers will continue residing at the facility as there will be sufficient space that adheres to social distancing guidelines,” Taunyane said.

She said the city had reached an agreement with the National Treasury and the Human Settlements Ministry to support its proposal to work with a housing development agency for constructing the temporary units.

“We are quite far ahead in Mamelodi, and we have already appointed a contractor to build temporary structures,” she said.

There were plans also to undertake the same project in Atteridgeville, where the city wanted to depopulate the hotels.

“The only problem is that we have not found land in Atteridgeville. We found land in Rosslyn, which was far from the township,” Taunyane said, adding that efforts would be made to identify a nearby empty site.

On Friday last week, Premier David Makhura said that Tshwane had almost double the number of households in fewer informal settlements when compared to Joburg.

He said that there were 15 informal settlements prioritised for decanting and that the work was led by the housing development agency.

At least one informal settlement in Tshwane would benefit from the project. Other settlements were in Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Merafong.

Makhura said: “(There are) 396.85 hectares of land (that) have been identified and or secured for de- congestion. The estimated total is 525ha 5892 households are planned to be resettled in Tshwane alone.”

He said the resettlement would benefit people housed at Mamelodi West Baptist Church, who were displaced by the floods in December.

Efforts to ward off the negative impact of the coronavirus were made on the back of the news that the city had, so far, recorded more than 125 virus infections - lagging behind Joburg and Ekurhuleni.

According to the health statistics, Region 4 recorded the majority of cases in the city, standing at 41.

The region included Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn and Hatfield.

