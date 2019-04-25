THE city has announced plans to redevelop dilapidated hostels in Mamelodi, outside Pretoria. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - For the Block Y hostel dwellers in Mamelodi East, the city’s imminent proposal to redevelop the dilapidated facility at the cost of R20million is just another promise. Residents yesterday told the Pretoria News that they took the news by executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to redevelop their dwellings with a pinch of salt.

They said all they had heard for years were empty promises. Some people had died while waiting for the housing development to be built.

A walk through the block reveals cracks in the walls, and some flats have broken windows covered with boxes and plastic. There is no electricity.

Outside the hostels the nauseating smell of raw human waste hangs in the air. There used to be toilets inside, but they are no longer working.

There are piles of rubbish in the surrounding area, where drug addicts take nyaope out in the open.

Near the dwellings are blocks of flats built in 2008, with the aim of benefiting people from Block Y, but that never materialised.

At least R24m was injected into the project to build the flats, which were allegedly allocated to the wrong beneficiaries.

Madida Modisha, a tuckshop owner who has been living there since 2000, griped about the unfair allocation of houses.

“They do build houses, but the problem is they don’t allocate them to the rightful beneficiaries,” he said.

Hostel residents chairperson Daniel Sello said an investigation was conducted into the unfair allocation of flats, which showed the process to be flawed.

He said residents had not yet been briefed about the proposed project to redevelop their dwellings. However, he expressed a vote of no confidence in the proposal.

Sello said the city had to first rectify the process of housing allocation before it could consider redevelopment.

“How will the coming development help after so many developments in the past failed to benefit the rightful beneficiaries?”

Sello said there were at least 7000 hostel dwellers who were still waiting to benefit from the housing projects.

He said some criminals had hijacked the housing allocation process by giving houses to people who paid bribes.

According to Sello, hostel dwellers want to be provided with empty stands that have water and electricity so they can build homes for themselves.

MMC for Human Settlements, Mandla Nkomo, said R20m would be allocated to the Mamelodi hostels and another R20m would go towards redeveloping the Saulsville hostels.

According to Nkomo, the city has already completed phase one of both projects.

In Mamelodi, 25km from Pretoria, the city was in the process of refurbishing rental stock units,completing the projects in the next financial year.

