The choir, consisting of 12 children accompanied by four teachers from the Viva Village Independent School, left yesterday for Germany to give 13 performances in churches, Christmas markets and a corporate function.
The choir is accompanied by soloists Meleney Kriel, the chief executive of the Viva Foundation, and Sinethemba Hlungwane, and are under the direction of conductor Taki Malepane, a music teacher at the school.
Kriel said the trip was the first time most of the group had travelled beyond Tshwane, and promised to show them “an alternative perspective to the extreme poverty they face on a daily basis”. It was also an opportunity to raise awareness of the needs of the local community and to conduct fundraising.
Nokubonga Mabuza, 11, the head girl of the school and a member of the choir, compared them to the Ndlovu Youth Choir.