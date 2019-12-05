Mamelodi informal settlement choir on tour of Germany









THE Viva choir from Alaska Informal Settlement in Mamelodi. Pretoria - A group of children from the Alaska Informal Settlement in Mamelodi are off on the adventure of a lifetime. The choir, consisting of 12 children accompanied by four teachers from the Viva Village Independent School, left yesterday for Germany to give 13 performances in churches, Christmas markets and a corporate function. The choir is accompanied by soloists Meleney Kriel, the chief executive of the Viva Foundation, and Sinethemba Hlungwane, and are under the direction of conductor Taki Malepane, a music teacher at the school. Kriel said the trip was the first time most of the group had travelled beyond Tshwane, and promised to show them “an alternative perspective to the extreme poverty they face on a daily basis”. It was also an opportunity to raise awareness of the needs of the local community and to conduct fundraising. Nokubonga Mabuza, 11, the head girl of the school and a member of the choir, compared them to the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

“We are like the Ndlovu Youth Choir, because they went to America and we are going to Germany.”

Malepane, the conductor and a music teacher of the school, prepared the choir at school and monthly choir camps, and said the children felt free when they performed.

Viva Independent School is located in Viva Village in the heart of the Alaska informal settlement, home to an estimated 22000 residents.

Next year the school will have its first Grade6 class.

The cost of the choir’s tour has been covered primarily through donations.

To follow the choir go to their Facebook page and via the Viva Foundation (viva.village) Facebook page.

