Mamelodi pupil who lost eye to get R2.9m









File picture Pretoria - After being severely injured five years ago when a loose door handle at her school penetrated her eye, teenager Aisha Segole has at last received justice. The Gauteng Department of Education was ordered to pay slightly more than R2.9million towards the now 16-year-old’s future loss of income due to the fact that she had lost sight in her one eye. This amount was besides the R798 643 which the Education Department agreed to pay her in general damages during July. Both undertakings were made orders by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Her mother Beauty Segole instituted a multimillion-rand damages claim against the department after her daughter was injured when she was 12 and a pupil at the Emasangweni Primary School in Mamelodi. Aisha was a Grade 5 pupil when she lost all sight in her one eye due to the broken door handle which entered point blank in her eye.

She was entering a classroom when a fellow pupil opened the door. The broken door handle, with a protruding sharp and ragged metal edge hit her in her right eye. The force of the impact caused the metal to penetrate straight into her eyeball.

Her mother stated in papers before court that the accident was due to the negligence of the school, which was not supervising the children at the time. She held the department liable because it employed the teachers who were supposed to keep a watch on the children.

The mother said the teachers were also obliged to ensure a safe environment and they had a legal duty to control and supervise the pupils at all times.

Aisha had to be rushed to hospital for treatment, but her eye was damaged so badly that she lost all sight in it. She eventually lost her eye and she was fitted with a prosthesis.

Her teacher contacted her mother who rushed her to the Stanza Bopape Clinic. She was told they were not equipped to deal with the injury.

They then sent her to Mamelodi Hospital, where the mother was told their equipment was out of order.

She then went to Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

Apart from complaining that there was no supervision in the classroom at the time, the mother also said the school was negligent as it had to remove the broken door handle as soon as possible so that it did not pose a danger to the children.

The fact that the teachers failed to carry out their duties and responsibilities, and that the department was thus responsible for the damages, was not disputed by the department.

The mother said the incident had left her child traumatised, especially by the fact that she now had impaired vision.

Her lawyer Olof Joubert said: “The loss of this beautiful young girl’s eye not only had an impact on her physically.” He said she went through a lot of suffering and he was happy that Aisha would now be able to look ahead to her future as the case was behind her. “But no amount of money will ever be able to replace her vision.”

