The Gauteng Department of Education was ordered to pay slightly more than R2.9million towards the now 16-year-old’s future loss of income due to the fact that she had lost sight in her one eye.
This amount was besides the R798 643 which the Education Department agreed to pay her in general damages during July. Both undertakings were made orders by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.
Her mother Beauty Segole instituted a multimillion-rand damages claim against the department after her daughter was injured when she was 12 and a pupil at the Emasangweni Primary School in Mamelodi.
Aisha was a Grade 5 pupil when she lost all sight in her one eye due to the broken door handle which entered point blank in her eye.