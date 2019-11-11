Ward 10 councillor Morwagwato Mantjane said he was proud after the City of Tshwane confirmed that its officials would meet the community at Sediba Sa Thuto Primary School this week.
Mantjane said this was a good attempt to improve service delivery measures through consultation following complaints about relentless illegal electricity connections by residents of informal settlements in his ward.
The meeting will present the community with a much-needed chance to engage Mokgalapa and some of his MMCs about pending service delivery issues, like roads, running water and housing.
The Pretoria News recently reported that illegal electricity connections were rife in the community.