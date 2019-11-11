Mamelodi residents ready to meet mayor Mokgalapa over service delivery, power









Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The people of Mamelodi are ready to engage Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and his executive committee about service delivery and rampant theft of electricity. Ward 10 councillor Morwagwato Mantjane said he was proud after the City of Tshwane confirmed that its officials would meet the community at Sediba Sa Thuto Primary School this week. Mantjane said this was a good attempt to improve service delivery measures through consultation following complaints about relentless illegal electricity connections by residents of informal settlements in his ward. The meeting will present the community with a much-needed chance to engage Mokgalapa and some of his MMCs about pending service delivery issues, like roads, running water and housing. The Pretoria News recently reported that illegal electricity connections were rife in the community.

Numerous RDP homes have been left without power after connections to illegal informal settlements damaged transformers.

Mokgalapa told the Pretoria News that the City was pushing for the formalisation of informal settlements and providing those residents with prepaid water and electricity.

This would in turn save the City millions that would normally be lost as residents connected their lights illegally, as they would now start paying for their electricity and water like everyone else.

Matjane said: “The people in my ward have been waiting for this moment for a long time, I think they will use it very well. With regard to the issue of electricity, I’m sure a lot needs to be addressed.

“With informal settlement dwellers stealing electricity, some paying residents have found themselves without electricity due to overload.

“At the same time the City experienced big losses when it replaced transformers. This then also creates tension between community members. Some even attacked my property and damaged my gate because they were frustrated.

“Some of these informal settlements in my ward have been there for more than a decade and are tired of waiting for water, electricity and houses.

“Questions they’ll be looking to ask will include details of when or how they are going to be moved to land that can be serviced.”

Mokgalapa confirmed he would be visiting the area.

Pretoria News