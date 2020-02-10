Mamelodi roads impassable during heavy rains









A file picture of a river that burst its banks and washed away hundreds of shacks in Mamelodi in December last year. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Some of Mamelodi’s roads, especially in informal areas, become impassable during heavy rains, but now the City of Tshwane has begun the process of finding a service provider to improve them. This was confirmed by City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo in response to concerns raised by residents and motorists following stormy weather. During a public meeting last year residents described to outgoing mayor Stevens Mokgalapa their struggles. These included difficulty driving and even walking on muddy roads, and the fact that taxis were also affected, adding to the inconvenience. Mokgalapa acknowledged the issues and assured residents that the City was aware of the challenge with town planners working on formalising some of the non-formal areas of the township.

However, recent heavy rains again brought the issue to the fore, with ward 10 councillor Morwangwato Mantjane saying residents were fed up.

“The issue of roads is a big one here, especially around the informal settlements. In Extension 11 and Extension 18, I can think of Kgagara Street and Mnisi Street (for example) that are terrible when it rains.

“This is frustrating to my residents and, as ward councillor, they get upset at me when nothing is done to improve the situation after all these years,” he said, noting that he had reported the matter numerous times.

“When it comes to service delivery it goes without saying that here people are struggling with public transport when the ground is wet. Cars get stuck, people get dirty and some areas are just inaccessible.”

Mashigo said the roads needed rehabilitation and the process of finding a service provider was under way. As soon as this happened, he said construction work could resume.

“Most of the (bad) roads in those areas are in informal areas and the City has embarked on a process of formalisation, including new infrastructure.”

However, residents should appreciate that the construction cycle took time because of budgetary constraints.

