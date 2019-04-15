REFILWE MAKITLA, Lebo Kongisa, Katlego Morudu and Hope Sefoto of Thuto Bohlale High School will be taking part in the Pretoria News High School Quiz 2019 in partnership with IIE Varsity College. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Thuto Bohlale High School learners participating in the Pretoria News High School Quiz Competition say they are ready for the battle. The school's two teams are planning to use the prize money they hope to win to build a library for their school.

The school lost to Pretoria Boys' and Girls' high schools in last year's regional stage, but that defeat has made them even more eager. Thuto Bohlale is the first Mamelodi school to enter the competition.

Coach and educator Mduduzi Khumalo said that they were hoping to bring home this year's prize.

“This year I felt the need to have two teams because last year the other high schools that came first had two teams in the competition.

“My pupils are very motivated and more than willing to put some extra hours of practice just so that they can win.”

The competition is brought to the community by Independent Media’s Pretoria News, The Star, Daily News and Cape Argus newspapers in partnership with IIE Varsity College.

Acting principal Beverly Mokgobjoa said: “I am grateful to Pretoria News for the great opportunity that it is presenting to our pupils. It will help them to stay informed and be up to date with everything happening in our country.”

This year the winning team will receive R20000 for their school and R2000 for each team member and coach or teacher. The runners-up will win R10000 and R1000 for each team member and their coach.

Angel Kekana, one of the participants, said she was happy to be involved in the competition as she will be representing her school and home town.

Each school is allowed to enter three teams of four learners plus a reserve for the quiz topics, which include current affairs, politics, business, sports, entertainment and general news.

Participants have to visit the Pretoria News High Schools Quiz Facebook page and www.hsquiz.co.za for information on the indemnity forms, and terms and conditions. Entries close on June 21.

