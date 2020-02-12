Mamelodi Sundowns can outshine Orlando Pirates









Pitso Mosimane Pretoria - Mamelodi Sundowns have lifted four domestic league titles, two Telkom Knockout crowns, a Caf Champions League trophy and the Super Cup under Pitso Mosimane. However Sundowns are yet to lift three trophies in one season. The defending league champions are 10 points behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs with a game in hand. Dethroning Amakhosi could prove a mammoth task but with 10 games remaining it is possible. Sundowns have bagged the MTN8 titles this season, they are in the top 16 of the Nedbank Cup, and in the Champions League quarter-finals. Sundowns will face Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in the cup. Mosimane has warned his troops to guard against complacency.

“Yes, we got VUT. We’ve been asking for a team at lower level, in the ABC Motsepe League. We got it but we need to be careful of what you ask for because you can get a shock of your life. I mean, as much as they are there, if they can eliminate Lamontville Golden Arrows, a team in the Premier League, it means they are a good team. As much as we think we got a relief but we have to be very careful of the teams from the lower leagues,” Mosimane reacted after the last 16 draw yesterday.

Egyptian powerhouse, Al Ahly await them in this season’s quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Winning an unprecedented treble will be a huge motivation for Sundowns. They have won the league with a record number of points in the past. The Brazilians defied the odds in the past, winning the Champions League, but the treble eluded them even in that season.

Can they finally land their maiden treble under the tutelage of Mosimane?

Orlando Pirates won back to back trebles in 2010/11 and 2011/12. Those were domestic trebles. Sundowns can go big by winning the Champions League plus two domestic titles, or even three domestic titles for a quadruple.

Pretoria News