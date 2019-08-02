DEAN Furman of Supersport United and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Hlompho Kekana at the recent Absa Premiership season launch. ITUMELENG ENGLISH African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Before a ball had even been kicked, Mamelodi Sundowns made their intentions clear - they want to win the Absa Premiership for a record 10th time in the Premier Soccer League era to celebrate their 50th anniversary next year in style. But their neighbours, SuperSport United, have other ideas. Matsatsantsa a Pitori want to spoil the party and see the trophy stay in Pretoria, but on the blue side of the country’s capital. That hasn’t happened in nine years. While SuperSport have struggled to reclaim the most prized possession in South African football, Sundowns reigned supreme four times to take their tally to nine titles.

The Tshwane giants will lock horns tomorrow afternoon at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the opening match of the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season. Dean Furman is confident that SuperSport can finally challenge for the league and stop Sundowns’ dominance in the league race and the Tshwane derbies.

“Teams are getting closer,” Furman said. “If you look at last season, with one game to go, Orlando Pirates were there. With three or four games to go, Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City were there. With five games to go, we were there. So, teams are certainly trying to close the gap. Sundowns are a top side. They have strength in depth and that’s key.”

SuperSport tend to briefly look like a league-winning team before they crumble. Under Stuart Baxter they led for two-thirds of the season before stumbling in the home straight. Their lack of depth makes them susceptible to be blown away by the slightest of turbulence.

“If you look at us last season, we got a few injuries to key players and we couldn’t sustain our fight for the league,” Furman said. “We don’t have squads the size of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns. We have a tight-knit squad, so when we have a couple of injuries it hurts. With that aspect, we needed a little bit of luck. Some of the injuries we had were freak injuries, like my shoulder injury. We certainly can compete and that’s what we will be aiming for. Sixth place for us, without a trophy, is disappointing. We want to challenge the top three teams and then take it from there.”

SuperSport coach, Kaitano Tembo, who managed their under-19 and reserve teams in the past, has been working with a number of young players in the senior team in an attempt to lower the squad’s average age.

Veterans like Morgan Gould and Reneilwe Letsholonyane were released to make way for younger players. The 37-year-old Letsholonyane leaves a big void in midfield with his contribution on and off the field.

Letsholonyane, Furman and Teboho Mokoena made up the club’s midfield trio. Tembo will have to make adjustments to that midfield without “Yeye”.

Those adjustments will be put to the test by Sundowns who possess a strong midfield that’s filled with quality.

“We played with two central midfielders and two upfront towards the end of last season, that’s probably the direction we will take coming into the season, especially since we have (Thamsanqa) Gabuza,” Tembo said. “He is a strong guy who can play with someone like Bradley Grobler or Evans Rusike.

But we will still be able to play with three in midfield because we have a youngster, Sipho Mbule, who didn’t play much last season and this is the season for him to raise his hands.”

