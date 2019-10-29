Mamelodi taxi driver grilled about Jafta killing









DEAN JAPHTA’S father, Denzyl Jafta, hanging a T-shirt with the face of his late son at his home in Eersterust. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Mamelodi taxi driver who provided transport to where murdered Eersterust resident Dean Jafta’s Polo Vivo was sold took the stand in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday. Sizwe Mabuza was called to take the stand as the State’s fifth witness in exchange for being exonerated from the kidnapping and killing of Jafta. Judge Bert Bam explained to him that he would be required to answer all questions from the State and defence truthfully, even if it meant those answers might incriminate him. Mabuza told the court he was called by the alleged killer, Mark Billy Booysen, 29, also of Eersterust, on May 19, 2017, requesting transport to deliver something in Orchards, Pretoria. He said he met Booysen and another man at a Mamelodi complex, already in possession of the silver-grey Polo Vivo.

Mabuza said he did not know who the vehicle belonged to or if it was the “something” they were dropping off in Orchards at the time.

“When we arrived, we stopped at a garage and they met up with three other men and started negotiating a price for the car.

“There was a bit of conflict as it seemed the men gave them less than what was agreed upon.”

He said they eventually took what was given to them, with the understanding or agreement that the rest was to be transferred the following day.

Mabuza claimed to have dropped the men along the road at the entrance of Eersterust and made his way back to Mamelodi to chill with friends for the remainder of the evening.

State prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni noted that Mabuza had also taken the police on a pointing-out exercise to show where the car was taken and how it had been disposed of.

Booysen is charged with kidnapping, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. He has denied that he had anything to do with the murder.

The court, however, in previous appearances also heard evidence relating to a second murder in which Booysen was allegedly involved, where Eersterust resident Ulrich Heugh was shot dead in his bed a few months after the Jafta killing.

It was claimed that the same gun had been used in both crimes.

Jafta was reported missing from his parents’ home in Eersterust during May 2017. His car was found at a townhouse in Clarina near Akasia, two days after his disappearance.

However, the family’s search for Jafta only ended in November 2018, after it was found he had been buried as a pauper.

The court case is set to continue tomorrow.

Pretoria News