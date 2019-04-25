A file picture of Mamelodi taxis. A turf war has started between rival taxi organisations. Picture: ANA Archives

Pretoria - Commuters in Mamelodi have expressed frustration after being stranded again due to a turf war between two rival associations. The standoff stems from members of the Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association (Mata) restricting movement for their 4+1 counterparts in Extension 7, Nellmapius.

Yesterday, a 4+1 taxi driver accused members of Mata of being bullies and wanting to control all the routes.

But a Mata driver said there were clear guidelines of where and how 4+1 should operate.

“They always make something out of this. They should know their boundaries. There are plenty more routes they can make money from,” he said.

As a result, hundreds of commuters waited in vain in the chilly weather for taxis. While some resorted to walking and others hitchhiked, there were those who gave up and went home.

Nosihle Matlala was confused when she arrived at the taxi rank near Mamelodi Day Hospital, where she was greeted by empty parking bays.

Tshepang Monama said: “These taxi associations need to organise themselves and stop with the petty wars, because in the end, the commuters and their livelihoods are affected.”

A sickly passenger said he had to hitchhike home. “I normally get a taxi outside Mamelodi Day Hospital, but because of the fighting, I had to ask passing motorists for a lift. It was not easy because some of them could see I’m sickly and they didn’t want to risk their health,” he said.

Others just sat at the side of the roads with blank stares, almost suggesting that they had no other plan than the taxis.

Yesterday both parties promised they would make announcements regarding the way forward.

Pretoria News