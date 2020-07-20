Man accused of murdering Mapiti Matsena remanded in custody

Pretoria - The man, 29, accused of murdering ANC Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena, appeared today in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court, but has been remanded after the case was postponed to August 24. The accused Francis Monoko Thoka told the court he wanted to waive his right to apply for bail . National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the case was postponed for further police investigation and to explore the possibility of the matter being heard in the high court. "Thoka abandoned his bail application and the matter was remanded to August 24 2020 for Director of Public Prosecutions’ instruction in respect of the matter potentially being heard at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria and further investigation," Mahanjana said. The accused appeared on murder charges after Matsena died after being stabbed while with his family at their Doornpoort home.

Thoka was arrested in Limpopo, where he had allegedly fled to, a day after the crime.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said Thoka was initially taken in for questioning during the early hours of Friday.

He said following intensive and extensive investigations the accused was charged with the murder.

"While the suspect has been charged, detectives are still yet to confirm the motive for the killing.

"We appeal to anyone who may have any information on the crime to please contact the SAPS via crime stop on 086 00 10111.

"Information may also be provided to the SAPS via MySAPSApp, an application which can be downloaded on any android or iPhone," Naidoo said.

The national police commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, commended the acting provincial commissioner, Major General Johan Ndlovu and his team for their speedy and positive response to the 72-hour activation plan.

“The acting provincial commissioner of Gauteng and his team acted swiftly, especially in terms of the 72-hour activation plan and by doing so, were able to identify and arrest the suspect within 24 hours,” said Sitole.

Matsena, a former Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson, was the head of the community safety portfolio committee at the time of his death.

Pretoria News