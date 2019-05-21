File Image/ANA

Pretoria - The man who allegedly robbed several American students and professors at gunpoint last week appeared in the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court yesterday. While in the dock, Service Mafere Maimela, 30, appeared to be unbothered by the charges he is facing - attempted murder, business robbery and assault with grievous bodily harm.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the accused was also scheduled for an identity parade for the victims from the University of Florida to identify him.

Maimela is suspected to have worked with four other suspects to attack the 19 students and two professors who had been visiting Viva Foundation School in Alaska informal settlement in Mamelodi last Monday.

He was arrested on Thursday by police, who are still on the hunt for the other suspects.

They allegedly held students and professors at gunpoint and forced all of them, including the school's Grade 1 pupils, to lie on the ground.

A female passer-by was shot twice in her arms while another woman from the school was hit with a firearm on her head while trying to hide valuables.

The State told the court that the victims lost cellphones, credit cards, cellphones, money in American dollars and sunglasses.

The police are still to find out what else was taken from nine students they are due to interview.

University of Pretoria spokesperson Thamie Mthembu said the students and professors were visiting the country for a short duration when they were robbed.

He said the police were handling everything to ensure justice was done and those involved in the wrongdoing were punished.

Maimela will appear again in court next Monday.

Pretoria News