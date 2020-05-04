Man accused of stealing R53 million from City of Tshwane denied bail

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The 44-year-old man, who was arrested on Friday in connection with theft of money amounting to R53 million from the City of Tshwane, was denied bail following his appearance at the Empangeni Magistrate's Court. The accused Nkosinathi Sithole was the second to be nabbed in the case and charged with money laundering and corruption. Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudz said Sithole was arrested by the National Clean Audit Task Team of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) after he was linked to the theft of R53 million from the City's coffers. Mulaudzi said the money was allegedly stolen from the municipality's bank account on August 30 2019 and it was earmarked for the National Fund for municipality workers. Police's investigations uncovered that millions of rands were allegedly laundered from the company SAGOLD (Pty) Ltd into several businesses as well as local and international bank accounts of the first accused's relatives.

Mulaudzi said the case would be transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria, where Sithole would appear on May 11 for a bail application.

The first accused Ivo Gunter Wegrostek, 62, who was arrested on December 18, would appear again in court on May 21.

Wegrostek was subsequently released on R100 000 bail under strict conditions, which included an international travel ban, reporting daily at the Douglasdale SAPS and not to leave Gauteng without the consent of the investigating officer. He was also ordered to hand over his Austrian and South African passports.

Working hand in hand with the Assets Forfeiture Unit, the investigating team managed to freeze R400 000 in the matter.

The national head of the DPCI Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya applauded the team for its tireless work in the case.

"I appreciate the efforts made by the team to gather enough evidence to link these suspects. No stone shall be left unturned until everyone who participated in the looting is accounting for" he said.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News