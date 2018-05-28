A man admitted that he stabbed his girlfriend in the neck - in front of their child.

A man from Devon in Gauteng admitted that he stabbed his girlfriend in the neck - in front of their child who was a few months old at the time - because he was angry with her after he found a strange man in their bedroom.

The grandmother of the child, 3, told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria how he, after the murder, handed the child who was covered in blood, to her to look after.

Johan Mokoena, 41, pleaded guilty to murder and said he was very sorry for what he had done. “I loved both her and our child dearly,” he said in a statement handed to court.

Mokoena handed himself over to the police after he had killed Nthabiseng Manko on March 20, 2016, in their Impumelelo home.

Manko died after the knife wound severed an artery in her neck.

Mokoena said in his statement that he and Manko lived together and although they had their fair share of problems, they were happy.

“I got home after work on the night of the incident and found her in the company of another man. She told me it was a relative and I told her I could not remember such a relative. I also asked her why the man was in her bedroom.”

We had an argument and I became angry, as I believed she took me as a fool. I slapped her and I then took a knife which was on the dressing table in the bedroom. I stabbed her once in the neck. I left her on the bed and took the child, before I left the house.”

Mokoena said the gravity of what he had done only hit him once he was walking the streets with his blood stained shirt on. He took the child to his mother’s house and told a friend what he had done.

The friend convinced him to go to the police station to hand himself over, which he did.

“I knew what I did at the time was wrong. I truly loved her and I asked her family for their forgiveness.”

But Manko’s mother, Rose Manko, said she will never forgive Mokoena for killing her daughter. She also said it was a lie that he had apologised to the family.

The elderly woman told the court that the way in which she was killed, was especially heartbreaking to the family.

“If only he just stabbed her, but he slaughtered her. He cut her throat open. I was deeply hurt and traumatised by this.”

She testified that she saw her daughter around 8pm on the evening of her death. She was cooking in the kitchen, while Mokoena was standing at the fridge, drinking brandy. He gave her money to buy formula milk for the child. Manko said her daughter came to fetch the formula from her home about half an hour later and that was the last time that she saw her.

The next thing she knew was when he dropped the bloody child at her home around midnight. She said Mokoena did not want to tell her what had happened.

Sentencing proceedings will proceed on Wednesday.

Pretoria News