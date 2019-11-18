Man appears in Temba court accused of murdering ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana









28-year-old Boitumelo Moatlhodi, accused of murdering an ANC youth league member Lethabo Nkoana, appears at Temba Magistrate's Court. Picture: Rapula Moatshe/Pretoria News. Pretoria - The 28-year-old man accused of murdering the ANC youth league member Lethabo Nkoana appeared briefly in the Temba Magistrate's Court on charges of murder, attempted murder, unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. The accused Boitumelo Moatlhodi was arrested on Friday after the police set up a special team to probe the case. The case, which was attended by ANC members, was postponed to November 25 for bail application. The state said it can't say at this stage whether it would oppose the bail application or not, saying all would depend on consultation with the investigating officer. Nkoana was gunned down during a political gathering organised by the national youth task team (NYTT), which was on a mission to revive ANC youth league branches in Tshwane.

ANC members outside court. Picture: Rapula Moatshe/Pretoria News.

Task team representative Sizophila Mkhize said: "We can say as the NYTT and the ANC that we are very satisfied at the pace with which this case is going.

"We hope and believe that justice will prevail sooner rather than later. We really applaud the law-enforcement for treating this as a very serious case and being able to make a speedy arrest."

Mkhize said the youth league hoped that justice would have been served by the end of this year.

She told the Pretoria News that the accused was not a member of the youth league, saying she would want to know who sent him to commit crime"

"I am not from the Tshwane region but I have asked around from the comrades from the Tshwane region.

"It is unfortunate that they are seeing him for the first time. We want to know the mastermind behind the crime.

"Who sent the young man? We believe that there are people who are playing behind the scene.

"We are hoping for more arrests soon," she said.

Concerns have been raised about the absence of the police at the political rally.

Mkhize said: "The NYTT holds these meetings, but it lies with the regions to choose the venues at which they must happen.

"We were given an assurance from the region that Hammaskraal is safe and that young people are going to be guaranteed their safety.

"They even cited the recent event, which was a rally where young people were in their numbers.

"We believed that even with this it is going to go well. Unfortunately we didn't anticipate any kind of violence, let alone a murder."

Mapiti Matsena, head of safety and security portfolio committee at the Gauteng legislature, called for the court to mete out a life sentence for the accused.

He said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to anyone who would want to perpetrate crime during political meetings.

"In future the consequence should be that the person who wants to commit crime during political gatherings should know that they are not at a place for that, but for dealing with political issues," he said.

Pretoria News