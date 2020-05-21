Man arrested for Lotus Gardens Secondary School burglary

Pretoria - Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at Lotus Gardens Secondary School. Four other people managed to evade arrest. “A preliminary investigation revealed the suspects gained entry through the roof to the storeroom where items were stolen,” police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said. He said police would investigate further to determine how many items were stolen. Provincial SAPS commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has commended the Pretoria West crime prevention unit for its swift response after it received information of the burglary while it was in progress.

“The attacks and break-ins at schools will not be tolerated and police will make sure those who are responsible are hunted down and brought to book,” Mawela said.

A case of business burglary has been opened for investigation. The suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Police are appealing to the community to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects who managed to escape.

Meanwhile, residents said they had heard lots of noises at night for the past two days at the crime-ridden Kutumela-Molefi Primary School.

According to the residents, the main gate seemed to have been fiddled with and windows of a classroom broken.

Some said it might be drug users using the school as a temporary hide-out. Police could not confirm any burglary.

Last year the school was hit 10 times by criminals.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced the introduction of a "high-density stabilisation intervention" at the school.

The intervention led to the arrest of two suspects.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said 1577 schools had been vandalised. Of these 463 were in KwaZulu-Natal and 336 in Gauteng.

“We appeal to members of the public to help the police and the Education Department bring the perpetrators to justice,” Motshekga said.

