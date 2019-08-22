Picture: succo/Pixabay

Pretoria - The case of a Mamelodi teenager allegedly raped at her home during a burglary in 2017 was briefly heard at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The man’s defence was that they had negotiated and agreed to have sex.

The first two witnesses were due to testify on Wednesday, but because of the magistrate’s unavailability, the case did not proceed.

Billy Selwadi, 35, faces charges of rape, burglary, pointing of a firearm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault and kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty.

The victim is now 18, and her mother and two witnesses were the only people in the public gallery.

Selwadi has been in custody since January 2018.

On the day of the incident, it is claimed the teenager had returned from school during year-end exams when the alleged perpetrator knocked on the door, asking for directions.

The burglar door at that time was not locked, and he started a short conversation with the teenager before he quickly took out a pistol and pointed it at her, demanding she let him in.

As she opened the door he allegedly hit her with the firearm on the bridge of her nose and tied her up.

According to the charge sheet, he then ransacked the house, asked where the money was. The girl reportedly told him there was no money stashed in the house.

It was also said he promised not to take anything if she consented to having sex with him. Afterwards, he raped her, the report stated.

He then continued to ransack the house, took a cellphone, TV, cooler box and a tablet and left the house.

His arrest proved to be difficult; in December 2017 the teenager was seated outside her home with her mother when she saw the man. They alerted the neighbourhood watch, but the man escaped.

In January 2018, when schools reopened, the man was spotted by the girl as she waited for a taxi and yet again he managed to evade capture.

Fortunately, the prosecution said, he had sold the stolen tablet to a friend, who the police traced and eventually managed to arrest.

A DNA test linked him to the rape.

The matter continues on September 11.

Pretoria News