Pretoria - Three years on, justice has still not been served for Ramatsemela Mdhluli, allegedly killed in a hit-and-run in 2016. According to her brother Philemon Phasha, the case has already been handled by four different officers.

“On the morning of March 20, 2016 my sister was on her way to work when she was hit by a car in Nellmapius Extension 2.

"The car sped away from the scene towards the gated Willow Acres Estate.

“The culprit was followed by a witness who was denied access to the estate. He then went back to where the accident happened and insisted on leading police officers to the estate.

“A vehicle belonging to the businessman was then found with blood from the accident.

"But he denied driving the car saying that he was indoors since the previous night,” Phasha said.

After getting leads about the person who killed his sister, Phasha said he was ordered by the police not to go near the estate to try to find the suspected driver.

According to police, the businessman told them that his driver, a Malawian national, left the country soon after the accident.

Phasha said the video footage of the alleged perpetrator driving into the estate on the morning of the accident was with the manager at Willow Acres Estate.

“The manager refuses to provide me with a copy of the footage, saying he was not permitted to do so, unless instructed by the police. However, he reassured me that their cameras were of high-calibre,” Phasha said.

Inspector Kernel Everson of Silverton Police Station said a case of culpable homicide was still being investigated.

