REBECCA PHALE was brutally killed by her former boyfriend Joel Baloyi.

IT WAS an agonising and painful five-hour wait for Nthabiseng Phale as she sat with the lifeless body of her mother in her arms after she was stabbed to death by her lover. The daughter of slain Stinkwater woman Rebecca Phale said that fateful night was still vivid in her memory. Yesterday, she recounted the tragic day her mother succumbed to multiple stab wounds inflicted by 53-year-old Joel Baloyi.

“My mom was involved with this man, and they had broken up. He came to collect his clothes at my mother’s house and later called to say she should also come collect her belongings at his house,” she said.

Her children accompanied her to his residence, not imagining they would witness their mother’s last moments alive.

Phale said upon arrival they found the man already angry and violent: “What we saw when we arrived was something else. He was violent and causing a ruckus. He started screaming and did not want to hand over my mother’s things.”

An argument ensued and, according to Phale, he had a knife. “I called for my mother to come out as he was threatening me, and as she came out of the house they met at the door that’s when the struggle ensued.”

Baloyi grabbed her and stabbed her before running into nearby bushes.

“We rushed to my mom’s side and she was bleeding heavily He had stabbed her several times. I held her while contacting the police.”

The incident occurred at about 9pm, but Phale claims the police only arrived after 2am.

“We waited right there in the street and my mother’s last breaths were right in my arms.”

She said after that night nothing was ever the same, and only in April this year did the accused make his first court appearance.

“It was difficult as it happened right in front of me. I was powerless but God gave me strength to persevere through the whole trial.”

Phale said they moved to the North West after her mother’s burial because they were scared. They travelled to court for the appearances.

“He had threatened us, telling us that when he finds us he will kill us. He was an angry man who loved fights and shouting a lot very abusive.”

She said it had been an emotional and hard time for her siblings, aged 13 and 15, who also witnessed the murder.

“They are still not okay and haven’t recovered from the whole ordeal.”

She said they had not received any counselling since the incident.

Speaking on the life imprisonment sentence given to Baloyi this week, she said they were satisfied with the decision.

“We believe it sends a strong message to other people and we hope no other family has to go through an ordeal like the one we had to.”

She said they would be based in the North West permanently as moving back would open up old wounds. “We won’t be moving back, regardless of him being incarcerated.”

People in the area expressed their shock yesterday at the heinous murder of one of their neighbours.

Jacobeth Kgasi said the incident had shocked the community to the core.

“The sentence is justified. The way he took this woman’s life was so tragic. We were really shocked the morning after when we heard the news. To learn of such a violent crime to someone you knew really does instil fear.”

She said the family seemed okay and no one ever suspected that such a thing would happen. “One cannot tell what happens behind closed doors. We felt a lot of pain learning that she died in one of her children’s arms.”

She said she got chills seeing the blood-soaked shirt and tears on a young child's face who had just witnessed her mother die in such a manner.

Kgasi said they had warned the mother not to go and collect her belongings at her former lover’s residence because tempers were still frayed. “Little did we know she would not come back again.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named said she knew the man well and before he was involved with the deceased he had had another relationship and was infamous for abuse.

“He used to beat the lady he stayed with, constantly accusing her of infidelity.

"Worse, he even used to boast that he would never be arrested, so hearing that he has been jailed for life gives us a bit of closure that one of the woman in our community did not die in vain."

Elderly neighbour John Ndlovu said he was disappointed in the way couples' quarrels ended in violence and even death. “I have been with my wife for over 30 years and even if we fought, as all couples do, it was never in the manner the new generation does.

“These days there is little patience between couples and it pains me to see this empty, deserted house stand here, knowing the life that used to be in this very place.

“Why take another person’s life in the process? Why not just leave them?

He said they were shocked by the sentence but hoped the surviving children had found peace and closure. “It is sad that they lost their mother in this way."