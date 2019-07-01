Manusi Mothupi 40, appears in the Pretoria magistrates for attempted murder after he attacked a homeless man in May 2019. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - Even though Manusi Mothupi stands accused of the attempted murder of a homeless man - he still stood in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court smiling as pictures were taken of him by the media. The 40-year-old Mothupi wearing a red shirt, tracksuit pants and flip flops, holding a black bag; appeared relaxed and rather curious as to the numerous journalists frantically taking pictures of him in court.

State prosecutor Tumi Pongola-Nkosi, noted that Mothupi was being charged with attempted murder, and requested the matter be remanded for the police to confirm his address.

According to information given to the state Mothupi alleged he hailed from Ga-Matlala, Polokwane.

It was for this reason that Pongola-Nkosi requested a seven day postponement to allow the police to confirm the address and whether he had previous cases against him.

Mothupi is the second person the police attempted to bring to court regarding attacks against homeless persons around Tshwane.

Last week Friday the police attempted to bring to court another 40-year-old man for an attack on a homeless man also earlier on in the year, however the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa (NPA) declined to put the matter on the roll.

This as NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that the police had arrested the man on Monday yet only brought him to court on Friday, which went against the prescripts of the law to bring an accused before court within 48 hours or when reasonably possible.

Another reason Mjonondwane said the NPA did not place the matter on the roll, was due to the lack of evidence.

The spotlight on the homeless community was sparked by the deaths of five homeless men in and around the Muckleneuk and Sunnyside area in June.

Mjonondwane however stressed that the case brought against Mothupi had not been linked to the killings of homeless men in Tshwane.

The matter will return to the magistrate's court on June 8.

Pretoria News