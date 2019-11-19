Man in court for 'murder' of ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana









Boitumelo Prince Moatlhodi, 28, in the Temba Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the death of ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The 28-year-old man accused of murdering ANC Youth League (ANCYL) member Lethabo Nkoana appeared briefly in the Temba Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Boitumelo Moatlhodi appeared on charges of murder, attempted murder, having an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. Inside a courtroom packed with onlookers clad in ANC colours, the tall man showed no emotion as journalists took his picture. He remained quiet as magistrate Noluntu Sakasa announced the postponement of his case to next Monday for a bail application. The State said it could not say at this stage whether it would oppose the bail application, saying all would depend on consultations with the investigating officer.

Moatlhodi was arrested on Friday, six days after he allegedly gunned down Nkoana during a political gathering organised by the national youth task team of the ANCYL. The task team was on a mission to revive ANCYL branches in Tshwane.

Its representative Sizophila Mkhize said: “We can say that as the task team and the ANC we are very satisfied at the pace with which this case is going.

“We hope and believe that justice will prevail sooner rather than later. We really applaud law enforcement for treating this as a very serious case and being able to make a speedy arrest.”

Mkhize said the ANCYL hoped that justice would have been served by the end of the year.

She told the Pretoria News that the accused was not a member of the ANCYL, and that she would want to know who sent him to commit crime.

“I am not from Tshwane region. But I have asked around from the comrades from the Tshwane region. It is unfortunate that they are seeing him for the first time. We want to know the mastermind behind the crime. Who sent the young man?

“We believe that there are people behind the scenes. We are hoping for more arrests soon,” she said. Concern has been raised about the absence of the police at the political rally.

Mkhize said: “We hold these meetings, but it lies with the regions to choose the venues at which they must happen.

“We were given an assurance from the region that Hammanskraal was safe and that young people are going to be guaranteed their safety. They even cited the recent event, which was a rally where young people were in their numbers.

“We believed that even with this, it is going to go well. Unfortunately, we didn’t anticipate any kind of violence, let alone a murder.”

Mapiti Matsena, head of the safety and security portfolio committee of the Gauteng legislature, called on the court to mete out a life sentence.

He said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to anyone who would want to perpetrate crime during political meetings.

“In future the consequence should be that the person who wants to commit crime during political gatherings should know that they are not a place for that, but for dealing with political issues,” he said.

During Nkoana’s funeral on Saturday in Mamelodi, Police Minister Bheki Cele said more arrests were expected.

The suspect was said to have driven off in a grey BMW with an unknown registration number.

Cele said police have assembled a special team to handle the case.

Pretoria News