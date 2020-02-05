Man in dock for allegedly shooting Mamelodi businessman Mukhtar Matlala









BUSINESSMAN Mukhtar Matlala was shot and killed at the weekend. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The 44-year-old man facing two counts of murder after fatally shooting Mamelodi businessman and social activist Mukhtar Matlala and another victim briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday. The Pakistan national and suspected Pretoria West building hijacker handed himself to police on Monday after being at large since the 4pm shooting on Saturday on Luttig Street, Pretoria West. He appeared in a packed court 16, where members of the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) filled the public gallery in support of the family of the slain 33-year-old entrepreneur. Matlala and a group of residents were conducting raids on properties that they alleged had been hijacked by foreign nationals. Matlala once made the Top 30 list of Forbes Young Entrepreneurs, and recently founded eKasi Eats, a local food delivery start-up.

The matter was remanded to tomorrow, after the accused’s legal representative requested that his bail application not be heard after a seven- day postponement.

But magistrate Thandi Theledi ruled that the formal bail application could only be heard tomorrow as she was swamped with other matters.

However, she could not promise that the hearing will be concluded.

The lawyer had initially wanted the bail to be heard on the same day, but the State requested more time to conclude its investigation.

Sanco regional chairperson Abram Mashishi said the suspect unlawfully owns more than 20 properties. However, the defence said he owned a total of nine properties.

Mashishi described Matlala’s killing as brutal and unacceptable. “We are here because of the brutal shooting of a community member, a defenceless one. Members of the community were just asking the suspect why he occupied so many houses in the area.

“We find ourselves very disappointed over the way this man pulled the trigger on an innocent comrade who was merely asking for proof of ownership of the properties.

“This Pretoria West hijacking of properties saga is a long-standing issue that needs our attention, including the government, because we cannot allow foreign people to occupy our properties unlawfully, ” he said.

“We must come up with a strong committee that will give a time frame of three months, so that this disaster can be resolved urgently.Sometimes our government fails us; we talk and talk but nothing is happening. This problem is not only Pretoria West, but the whole metro.”

Pretoria News