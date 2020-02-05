The Pakistan national and suspected Pretoria West building hijacker handed himself to police on Monday after being at large since the 4pm shooting on Saturday on Luttig Street, Pretoria West.
He appeared in a packed court 16, where members of the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) filled the public gallery in support of the family of the slain 33-year-old entrepreneur.
Matlala and a group of residents were conducting raids on properties that they alleged had been hijacked by foreign nationals.
Matlala once made the Top 30 list of Forbes Young Entrepreneurs, and recently founded eKasi Eats, a local food delivery start-up.