Pretoria - Police are investigating the shooting incident that left one person dead yesterday morning. According to the police, two men entered the taxi rank at the Botha and Station intersections in Lyttelton, armed with pistols.

They approached a group of people standing in the middle of the taxi rank and fired shots in all directions.

One person was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

The other victim sustained a graze wound on the back and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The suspects fled the scene on foot; the autopsy report by the pathologist will determine how many times the victim was shot,” Lyttelton police spokesperson Dave Miller said.

The motive for the shooting was still a matter for investigation, he said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at around 11am to find another ambulance already in attendance assessing a patient on the pavement.

“Assessment showed that the man, believed to be in his 30s, had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and showed no signs of life.

“Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” Meiring said.

The second man, also in his 30s, was assessed and found to have sustained a minor flesh wound to his back. He was treated for his injuries and taken to hospital.

