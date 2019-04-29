ADVOCATE Marukgwane Moremogolo ran the Two Oceans Marathon while reading Zakes Mda’s 'The Zulus of New York' book to encourage youngsters to read. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - A bet between friends that Pretoria advocate Marukgwane Moremogolo had to finish the Comrades Marathon while reading a book has resulted in 400 books being donated to a cause that promotes literacy. And the 39-year-old Midstream resident, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon on April 20, ran while reading Zakes Mda’s The Zulus of New York. He ran reading the book in breaks from the 44km mark up to 56km.

The act gained traction as social media users watched and egged him on. He said from there on he made a decision to run other marathons reading books to raise awareness of the importance of literature and of collecting books.

During last year’s Comrades when the campaign began, at the last 2km amark his wife gave him Nelson Mandela’s biography because of the significance of Madiba’s centenary year.

With the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, he wanted to be brave because initially the plan was to read a book during the last 2km of the race.

“But I found my wife sitting at the 44km mark and felt strong. I sat down for five minutes and read a bit. From there I paused to read,” he said.

He said the purpose of reading while running was to raise awareness of the importance of books and literacy while engaged in other activities, not just in a library, coffee shop or at home.

“That was to say you could do things that you enjoy doing and still read. We live in a country where the culture of reading has dropped,” he said. After running the Comrades Marathon, he said, a school principal in Atteridgeville coincidentally showed him a classroom which was meant to be a library, but had no books.

He plans to stock two libraries with pledges of children’s books from like-minded people.

“I made a promise I would run and fill up that library. I thought of running the Two Oceans and the Comrades and ask our friends and like-minded people so that we can have those books in September,” he said.

The North West-born advocate said he primarily came from a background where the only reading matter he had at his grandmother’s farm were magazines. During school holidays, he would visit his aunt, and she would take him with to work in Silverton. His aunt’s employers gave him an Elvis Presley biography to read.

“From there I started reading any book I could lay my hands on; books have exposed me to my chosen career to comprehend more.

"Books expose a person to the world so I am imagining that if we could start on these young children by teaching them to read outside of the set work, they might appreciate the purpose of books,” he said.

Moremogolo encouraged young people to read, saying they might find themselves in books.

Moremogolo runs in the colours of the Fat Cats Athletics Club and is a member of the Fat Cats Book Club. Its mission is to have an impact on the life of the disadvantaged child who might not have leisure books in his or her home. He writes and is a poet.

In this year’s Comrades Marathon, his fourth, he said he would be reading Sabata-Mpho Mokae’s book to celebrate the UN International Year of Indigenous Language.

