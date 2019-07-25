Picture: succo/Pixabay

Pretoria - A Kuils River man who, during his murder trial in 2002, told a church friend that “something demonic” drove him to rape and kill a 19-year-old woman, has turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in a bid to be freed from jail. Christopher van Ster is serving a life sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru 11 Correctional Centre.

Since he was sentenced in September 2002 to life, he said he was entitled to be freed on parole after only serving 20 years, minus the credits for good behaviour in prison.

As things now stand, he has spent nearly 17 years behind bars, and, he said, he became eligible for parole in July 2015.

The Constitutional Court earlier ordered in the well-known Van Vuuren case that offenders sentenced to life before October 1, 2004, were eligible to be considered for parole after serving 20 years, minus their credits for good behaviour.

Since then anyone who received a life sentence had to serve 25 years before they were considered for parole - whether they had credits for good behaviour or not.

The prison's case management committee in 2017 recommended to the parole board that Van Ster be placed on day parole while he was electronically monitored.

The idea was to later place him on ordinary parole.

The parole board, however, declined this recommendation and it was decided that his parole be reconsidered after 24 months - in January this year. But Van Ster is still awaiting parole.

The judge who sentenced Van Ster in 2002, among others, said the murder was committed with the utmost brutality. The 19-year-old Variety February went missing from her parents’ home in June 2000 and her body was found four days later in bushes.

She had repeatedly been hit with a brick until she died. Her skull and jaw were shattered and three of her teeth were missing. She was also brutally raped that not only were her private parts bruised, but the rear of her uterus was also injured.

Van Ster at the time said “very vigorous sexual activity may have resulted in those injuries”.

The parole board, in refusing parole, felt Van Ster had to undergo further psychotherapy to address his “improper” relationships with women. It was noted that before his incarceration, he “sexually indulged” in prostitutes. It was also recommended that his brutality had to be addressed.

Judge Moses Mavundla, who heard Van Ster's bid to be placed on parole, said in his view the parole board was reasonable in refusing parole at this stage.

However, the judge said the parole board must within 90 days reconsider parole.

If it's again refused, Van Ster can again turn to court.

Pretoria News