Man to appear in Mamelodi court for allegedly raping 6-year-old girl









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A 26-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court tomorrow after allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl who is his neighbour over the weekend. She had to go under surgery after the incident. The girl from Mamelodi east is now recovering in Mamelodi Hospital from injuries sustained as well as the subsequent surgery. According to civil rights organisation #NotInMyName secretary general, Themba Masango, the man had offered to buy the Grade 1 pupil a present during the day which she declined. Hours later, he was seen by other community members carrying the child on his shoulder, but they suspected nothing. The suspect was arrested on Saturday.

Masango said the mother said that when she didn’t see her child she assumed that she was playing with her neighbour's daughter.

“Much to her dismay, her child walked in holding treats and when asked, in a state of confusion, she told her mother that the neighbour inserted something inside of her then gave her the treats afterwards.

“Her mother inspected the child and found her panty full of blood.

"The father stated that when the police came to arrest the perpetrator, they removed sheets which also had blood stains,” he said.

Masango said while the girl was currently recovering, the gross violation of her rights would affect her psychologically.

As such, the organisation has arranged for a psychologist to attend to the needs of the family.

The organisation also called for more charges to be added including attempted murder, kidnapping and revised parental rights for his own child.

The gruesome violation of the rights of children must not be tolerated, he added.

Members of the organisation will be in court to show support to the family.

Pretoria News