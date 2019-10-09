Pretoria - A 26-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court tomorrow after allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl who is his neighbour over the weekend. She had to go under surgery after the incident.
The girl from Mamelodi east is now recovering in Mamelodi Hospital from injuries sustained as well as the subsequent surgery.
According to civil rights organisation #NotInMyName secretary general, Themba Masango, the man had offered to buy the Grade 1 pupil a present during the day which she declined.
Hours later, he was seen by other community members carrying the child on his shoulder, but they suspected nothing.
The suspect was arrested on Saturday.