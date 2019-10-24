Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend on mountain released









File picture: Flickr.com Pretoria - The ANC Women’s League in Lotus Gardens is furious after a man who allegedly took his girlfriend to the isolated mountain of Westford, forced her to undress and stabbed her, has been released from custody. The league and the survivor’s family said this was another classic case of violence against women in South Africa. The woman’s brother said his 22-year-old sister had an altercation with her boyfriend, who then asked to meet with her on Sunday. However, he drove her to the mountain west of the city. He said: “According to my sister, he forced her to undress and started taking photos of her naked body. He threatened to post them on social media. He tried to rape her and my sister tried to fight back. He then stabbed himself in the thigh and her in the back. “The cut on my sister was so deep she lost a lot of blood and fell to the ground. She could hear him ask whether he should finish her off or burn her. Fortunately, patrolling Bidvest Security officers happened to be passing by and they are the reason she is still alive today.” Bidvest supervisor Tshepo Ndlovu told the Pretoria News that if he didn’t show up the woman would have bled to death. “I was driving with two of my guards to post one of them in the area to prevent theft of cables from the aerial towers. People hardly go there, so after spotting a car I decided to have a look.

“I saw a young woman naked on the ground and in a pool of blood. She was weak and her boyfriend was in the car next to her clothes. He told me that she had been robbed, traced her cellphone and arrived to save her. After that he dropped the knife from his hand and told us the attackers used it to stab her,” Ndlovu explained.

He signalled to his colleagues that the man might be the perpetrator and they should be careful with him. “We played along so that we could get him to help us put her in the back of his Ford Bantam bakkie. Once we got to Kalafong Hospital, we locked him up in our van. I asked the woman if he was the one who had stabbed him and she said yes.”

Mokgadi Mogashoa and Wendy Mthombeni of the ANC Women’s League said they would support the victim and her family tomorrow when the suspect appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court.

They were angry the suspect was released from police custody on Monday; he even went to the complainant’s home with the police who wanted to arrest her on a counter charge of assault. Pretoria West SAPS spokesperson Constable Sibongile Vuma said the police arrested the suspect, but were not party to the decision to grant him bail. She said he was given prosecutor’s bail, but that did not mean he was off the hook.

“The community may rest assured that proper investigations will be carried out fairly and the law will take its course.”

