The league and the survivor’s family said this was another classic case of violence against women in South Africa.
The woman’s brother said his 22-year-old sister had an altercation with her boyfriend, who then asked to meet with her on Sunday. However, he drove her to the mountain west of the city.
He said: “According to my sister, he forced her to undress and started taking photos of her naked body. He threatened to post them on social media. He tried to rape her and my sister tried to fight back. He then stabbed himself in the thigh and her in the back. “The cut on my sister was so deep she lost a lot of blood and fell to the ground. She could hear him ask whether he should finish her off or burn her. Fortunately, patrolling Bidvest Security officers happened to be passing by and they are the reason she is still alive today.”
Bidvest supervisor Tshepo Ndlovu told the Pretoria News that if he didn’t show up the woman would have bled to death. “I was driving with two of my guards to post one of them in the area to prevent theft of cables from the aerial towers. People hardly go there, so after spotting a car I decided to have a look.