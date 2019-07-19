SOME of the Miss SA 2019 finalists at Loftus Versfeld Stadium during the Mandela Day commemoration. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The “beauties” and “beasts” yesterday took some time off the modelling ramp and rugby field to spend time with kids on Mandela Day at Loftus Versfeld. To kick things off, female learners from Uniefees Primary School as well as representatives of Reach for a Dream and Carte Blanche Trust were made to feel like the princesses they were by being given sashes.

They strutted around the rugby lawns with the 16 Miss SA finalists. The “okes” were given rugby balls and also practised their drop kicks and scrums. The Vodacom Blue Bulls mascot also kept things alive with his dance killer moves, even mimicking Nelson Mandela’s signature dance move.

Selfies and autographs were the order of the day, as the the models and rugby players were kept busy.

The fun day saw 220 kids from each foundation also receive a donation from the LFP Group.

This event addressed the critical need for strong role models for children in South Africa. Nthabiseng Phoshoko, commercial director for the LFP Group, said that “in tough times, we need someone to look up to as a positive leader for our country. LFP believes we are responsible for choosing who we look up to and that what makes a role model different is what makes them strong.”

Finalist Keabetswe Kanyane, who hails from Mobapane, said more time was needed to spend with children to given them a sense of direction.

Vodacom Blue Bulls spokesperson Shanil Mangaroo they had various projects with communities and children, but Mandela Day took the cup. “A pleasure giving back to community.”

