Pretoria - The notion that the late Nelson Mandela was a saint should be rejected with a view to humanise the Struggle, former president Kgalema Motlanthe said. Motlanthe emphasised the words to the audience while delivering the Nelson Mandela Memorial Lecture at Tshwane University of Technology.

The lecture was hosted by the City of Tshwane on Wednesday night in collaboration with the university.

While Motlanthe described Mandela as a great moral and political leader who people immortalised as an international hero, he urged his audience to refrain from referring to him as a saint.

“We need to rescue Madiba from sainthood and demystify those messiah constructs that cloud our vision we need to humanise how it means to struggle,” he said.

Motlanthe emphasised that Mandela could not have been a saint by virtue of being a great disrupter and a rebel during the days of the Struggle against apartheid.

“Someone who rebels and initiates an armed struggle cannot be considered a saint. In his own words Madiba said “I am not a saint unless you think of a saint as a sinner who keeps on trying’.”

However, he said Mandela’s role as a disrupter was an ideal role model for the youth of today seeking to innovate the world of tomorrow. “It is the prerogative of youth to bring radical perspective to the fore and to disrupt the status quo through innovation and imagination.”

He made a call for leaders to craft mentorship programmes for young people.

“We need to make a long-term commitment to serve the youth and provide them with support system and play an active presence in the lives of young people.”

Motlanthe addressed the view that the construct of a rainbow nation after 1994 was a betrayal, saying the decision was appropriate given the historical context of the country.

“The compromises and choices that had to be made in 1994 related to finding peaceful ways of resolving the stubborn problems of racial oppression and therefore avoiding a bloodbath and obliteration of our country.”

He also warned against paying lip service to public holidays, heroes’ birthdays and the commercialisation of these important days on the calendar.

He said people ought to heed the call for the world to embark on an extensive social upliftment projects on Mandela’s birthday. “In homage of Tata Mandela’s humanitarian legacy we are called to pledge our help and active citizenship for those in need as symbol of his many years of selfless service.”

He urged people to embrace the social values enshrined in the Constitution and Freedom Charter, addressing issues of human rights and dignity.

“The challenge that persists at the heart of social activism is the capacity and strength to stay true to our pledge and to make sure that our good intentions are not simply lip service in the month of July.”

Motlanthe advocated for social cohesion and for the importance of seeing something good on each other irrespective of our racial differences.

“What are we prepared to do to achieve good. how do we close the gap between our social values and actions. Madiba never asked of others what he was not prepared to do himself,” he said.

