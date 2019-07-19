Teams of volunteers rolled-up their sleeves to pack food parcels at Time Square. Picture: Zelda Venter

Pretoria - Sun International and Avbob partnered with Rise Against Hunger yesterday to donate enough meal packs to feed preschool children for a long time to commemorate Mandela Day. Sun International’s Times Square reserved a portion of its underground parking for scores of people to pack hundreds of thousands of meals to be distributed.

The organisers chanted when pupils from The Glen High School and Mamelodi East Vacation School walked in to join the packing lines. They joined staff from companies like Pretoria News, Cansurvive, Menlyn Maine and Intercare.

The crowd began proceedings by singing the national anthem before watching a video to remember music legend Johnny Clegg, who died this week after battling cancer.

Although all of Sun International’s casinos participated in the meal packing initiative, Times Square wanted to pack 69000 meals at its premises to help the group’s casinos meet its goal of 418000 meals to feed 59000 pre-school children.

Meanwhile, Avbob employees donated a full year’s supply of meal packs to the Angel Academy Day Care Centre in Mamelodi.

Inspired by a partnership with Rise Against Hunger, 250 Avbob head office employees worked in shifts to pack 4500 meal packs on July5. They donated 144 meals packs to children at the centre yesterday, and the rest will be delivered by Rise Against Hunger every six weeks for a year.

The group also handed over a trolley library with books and toys to the value of R70000.

Chief executive Frik Rademan said Avbob had handed over enough meals packs to feed a toddler for six weeks.

Time Square general manager Brett Hoppe said: “Corporate South Africa has a crucial role to play in building a good and united South Africa by investing back into society. It’s not even about always writing a cheque, but is rather about making a meaningful contribution to society.”

Avbob spokesperson Marius du Plessis said this was a day for private businesses to unite and show that they were interested in giving back to society.

Pretoria News