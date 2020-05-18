Manhunt after escape by four men from Kgoi Mampuru II Correctional Centre

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Three Zimbabwean nationals and a South African, who escaped from remand detention at Kgoi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in the early hours of Saturday, were still on the run yesterday. Spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, said a manhunt had been launched in collaboration with the SAPS to apprehend the inmates. The escapees are Morris Tyavana, Medicine Girenzi and Amos Chikwange, all Zimbabweans, while Sam Hlungwane is South African. Their crimes include theft, armed robbery and house-breaking. It was unclear how they made it out of the remand centre. However, Nxumalo said law-enforcement had instituted an investigation to reveal how the escapes happened. He declined to be drawn into speculation regarding whether the incident suggested that security at the facility was compromised.

The incident brought into mind the jailbreak by the late Annanias Mathe, who escaped from the Pretoria C-Max prison in 2006.

Mathe reportedly managed to escape by covering his body with petroleum jelly and sliding out of his cell window.

Nxumalo said Mathe’s escape was different because it happened at C-Max while the four escaped from a remand facility.

“The reason for the investigation would be to reveal what happened, checking whether there was any other player and possible lapse of security at the time,” he said.

By late yesterday, there were still no developments in the case and the department reiterated that “speculations won’t help at this stage”.

Nxumalo said following the investigation, which would be preliminary, the department would broaden its scope, guided by the findings.

Last month, 16 inmates escaped at Johannesburg Correctional Centre, Medium A, known as Sun City. However, Nxumalo said the numbers of escapes from correctional facilities had in general been decreasing.

“The reason why we are working around the clock is that we are dealing with a case that involves three foreign nationals, who escaped. One of them is a South African,” he said.

Members of the public have been requested to assist with any information that may lead to their re-arrest.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News