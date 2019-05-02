Murder suspect Obienna Greg Ofdegbuliwe.

Pretoria - Sunnyside police have launched a manhunt for Obienna Greg Ofdegbuliwe, who is suspected of taking part in the murder of a 23-year-old man who was pushed from the seventh floor of a flat last year. Ofdegbuliwe, 37, failed to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for his alleged role in the murder of Shaun Douglas Chabalala, 23.

He had been granted R3 000 bail during his previous appearance in December, but failed to appear for scheduled appearances on March 15 and 29.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said Chabalala met his death after he and a friend had been lured to the flat in Spruitsig Park, adjacent to the notorious Tamboti block of flats.

This was done on the pretext of purchasing a camera that had been advertised online.

Mavimbela said that while the friend had managed to escape, Chabalala was pushed through a window from inside a unit on the seventh floor when it became apparent that the sellers had in fact used the advert to trap and rob the pair.

According to witnesses at the time, the incident happened at about 10am following an apparent squabble in one of the flats located on Leyds Street.

A street vendor who plied his trade in the streets near the blocks of flats, said there were differing stories as to what actually transpired before the victim was thrown from the building. One story speculated that Chabalala was robbed of R12000 by two men, he said.

A security guard confirmed that Chabalala had been lured to the complex through an online advert that had indicated that a camera was being sold.

Mavimbela said: “We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to ensure that Ofdegbuliwe is recaptured.”

He asked that anyone with information that could lead to the re-arrest of the suspect contact Sunnyside police station at 012 422 3604.

Information may also be shared anonymously at Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or via Crime Line, SMS 32211.

