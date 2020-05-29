Many places of worship to stay closed for safety under lockdown level 3

Pretoria - Several places of worship have decided to remain closed despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that religious gatherings would be allowed when the country enters level 3 lockdown on Monday. Ramaphosa said strict regulations and safety precautions must be implemented, with gatherings limited to fewer than 50 people. He also declared Sunday a National Day of Prayer. Cape Town's Claremont Main Road Masjid said it had taken the difficult decision not to reopen the mosque. “This is based on a risk assessment and a review of reasonable risk mitigation measures to contain the transmission of the coronavirus.” Husami Masjid said its executive decided to continue the lockdown until further notice. "We acknowledge that most musallees that attend are over the age of 50 (this is high risk). Also a musallee could be a carrier to his household.”

Gatesville Mosque announced it would not reopen on June 1.

The Milnerton Methodist Church said there were no plans to open the facility. “The current advice of our Synod Bishop is that just because we may, it doesn’t mean we must."

The Zion Christian Church also said its churches would remain closed until further notice, as it was not yet safe to resume services at churches.

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies, too, expressed concerns about the potential consequences of reopening Shuls.

