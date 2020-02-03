Mapungubwe and Barbier-Mueller gold collections at Tuks









THE gold rhino is the most recognisable piece of art and epitomises the Mapungubwe Collection. Picture: John Vaaler Alfred Lord Tennyson once said “love is the only gold”. Tennyson would never have uttered these words had he seen the Mapungubwe Gold Collection. The collection, which has been at the Javett Art Centre-University of Pretoria since last September, can be seen at the permanent exhibition, “National Treasures: The Mapungubwe Gold Collection”. The exhibition pairs the Southern African Mapungubwe Gold Collection with the Anglo Gold Barbier-Mueller Collection of West African Gold. Museum director Christopher Till said the combination of the Mapungubwe and Barbier-Mueller collections give a unique glimpse into African gold. “The design and craftsmanship evident in these unique and fascinating collections demonstrate a powerful example of an African aesthetic which forms part of a collective African signature,” said Till.

University of Pretoria vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tawana Kupe, the exhibition’s curator, said the two gold collections complemented each other.

“Both exhibitions provide insight into the fact that gold was a commodity traded and used in the African continent long before its discovery in the Witwatersrand.

"And it is clear evidence that the mining of gold was in fact taking place in various African civilisations many centuries earlier.”

He pointed out a factor which distinguished National Treasures from other art showpieces. “The presentation of the gold underlines and illustrates the artistry and aesthetic significance with the descriptions having been removed from the immediate showcase,” said Kupe. “Descriptions are placed on a wall in near proximity so as not to obscure the visitor’s visual experience of the collection.”

The Mapungubwe Collection was dug up by archaeologists in 1933, but the gold’s story goes back hundreds of years. “Prior local knowledge of the site of Mapungubwe Hill has been documented through oral histories prior to (the 1933 excavation),” said Kupe.

Mapungubwe Hill is located around the Limpopo border with Zimbabwe and Botswana. Civilisation first appeared there around 1220 AD and likely vanished around 1300 AD.

Ruling-class Mapungubwe natives attributed gold with power, wealth and divine favour. Burying a loved one with ample riches was not an uncommon practice for the well-off.

Three royal burial sites around Mapungubwe Hill ended up containing what would become the Mapungubwe Gold Collection.

But after the discovery of the collection in 1933, the then South African regime downplayed the excavation’s findings. “The apartheid government suppressed any knowledge of Mapungubwe as an early African civilisation,” said Kupe.

“Archaeological evidence strongly demonstrated that the interior of South Africa was a thriving point of international contact and indigenous knowledge of metal working, smiting and smelting gold. All pre-colonial knowledge was disregarded by apartheid nationalists.”

After the apartheid regime ended, the gold collection became more widely known in academic circles.

“Post-1994 plans commenced to bring the Mapungubwe Collection on to the public platform and out of academia,” said Kupe. “Research on Mapungubwe brought it into the public domain through the Mapungubwe Collection since 1999, and is now the research domain of many other scholars.

“In recent years, there has been an increase in the worldwide interest in the art of Africa,” said Kupe.

“Conversations and research have focused on contemporary practice, repatriation and restitution, the future of the creative industries in Africa, and the role that they have to play in the continent’s economy.”

Notable objects in the Mapungubwe Collection include gold rings, coiled bracelets and a bovine figurine. The bracelets are particularly spellbinding: their layers wrap over one another, forming shiny circles.

But there is no debate about which part of the collection’s bounty takes centre stage. “The gold rhino is the most recognisable piece of and epitomises the Mapungubwe Collection as one of the nation’s great treasures,” said Kupe. Constructed around AD 1250-1290, the rhino weighs 37.4g.