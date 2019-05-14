JACO-LOUIS ENGELBRECHT, Nadine Steyn, Lynelle van Zyl and Christiaan Lombard of Maragon Mooikloof will be taking part in the Pretoria News High School Quiz 2019, in partnership with IIE Varsity College. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - For Maragon Mooikloof High School pupils participating in the Pretoria News High School Quiz, extra hours of practise is their core strategy to secure a win in the competition. The four said they did not mind sparing a few hours every week in order to practise for the competition.

“My pupils are incredibly intellectually smart. They work well together and do not mind putting in extra hours.

“I am really excited for them and this is a chance for them to teach each other and pull more on their resources for the competition,” said English educator and team coach Melissa Labuschagne.

She said the competition was helpful as it assisted pupils with techniques of improving their grammar, critical thinking as well as being more informed about the world and their surroundings.

“This year I really want to see their dream of being in the top three becoming a reality. I also want to see them exposed to something greater than just themselves and the environment they are used to,” said Labuschagne.

For the competition, questions will be drawn from current affairs, politics, business, sports, entertainment and general news. Each school is allowed to enter three teams of four pupils and a reserve.

Grade 11 pupil Jaco-Louis Engelbrecht said he was excited to be taking part in the competition as he would get a chance to spend more time with his friends. “Apart from the competition and studying, I really enjoy the vibe that comes with the quiz competition territory.

“If we were to win the prize for our school, we would love to use that money to install air-cons in our auditorium as it sometimes gets hot, especially when we worship,” Engelbrecht said.

The Pretoria News, The Star, The Daily News and the Cape Argus will each host a regional quiz. The top two teams from each region advance to the finals in September at IIE Varsity College’s Sandton Campus, the main sponsor of the quiz.

Entries close on June 21 and the regional prizes include R20000 to the winning school, R2000 for each team member and coach, and a R75000 bursary from IIE’s Varsity College to a deserving pupil. The runner-up gets R10000 for the school and R1000 for each team member and coach.

Participants have to visit the Pretoria News High Schools Quiz Facebook page and www.hsquiz.co.za for information.

Pretoria News