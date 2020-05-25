Marievale army base evictions halted, again

Pretoria - Despite the government making it clear that no evictions may take place during the lockdown, the defence force last week yet again tried to evict a group of residents from the Marievale army base outside Nigel. The saga between the civilians - some of whom stayed on the base for a very long time - has been dragging on in court since 2017. The residents, with the assistance of Lawyers for Human Rights, turned to court at the time. Judge Norman Davis, in no uncertain terms, made it clear that the SANDF could not take the law into its own hands and evict the residents. Part of his order included that the SANDF had to place them in their original homes, or where this was not possible, provide them with the same quality of housing. The matter has been in and out of the courts ever since as the SANDF had not adhered to the court orders.

While some of the group were in 2017 woken up with guns pointed at them, they claimed that last week they were again woken up by soldiers and the Ekurhuleni municipal officials who entered their rooms and claimed they had a court order to relocate them to an area known as Duduza.

Lawyers for Human Rights urgently turned to court where it obtained a late-night order stopping the SANDF and municipal officials from once again forcefully relocating the 87 Marievale residents.

Lawyer Louise du Plessis said this conduct was unacceptable because on the eve of the Covid-19 lockdown, the municipality undertook not to relocate any of the community during the lockdown period.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's office informed Lawyers for Human Rights that the Marievale residents were “voluntarily” relocating and had signed letters to this effect.

Du Plessis asked why, if this was the case, they then tried to forcefully try to move them.

She said the late-night court order in their favour was yet another victory for the Marievale families.

“But we remain concerned about the relentless attack on these innocent community members by the SANDF. We are hopeful that this latest order puts to bed once and for all these efforts to illegally remove our clients from the area.”

One of the residents, Chris Koetsioe, said the SANDF had tried to pressure them to move to an area in Duduza, but many of them refused.

