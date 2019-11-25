Maritzburg United reach the Promised Land









Judas Moseamedi scored two goals against Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium yesterday to book the Team of Choice’s place in the Telkom Knockout final. Samuel Shivambu BackpagePix Kaizer Chiefs (0)1 Sasman 77 Maritzburg United (1)2 Moseamedi 29, 84

JUDAS Moseamedi took Maritzburg United to the Promised Land yesterday with a powerful performance at Mbombela Stadium at the expense of Kaizer Chiefs in their Telkom Knockout semi-final.

The Team of Choice will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 14 December.

Maritzburg should have comfortably won yesterday but they made a meal of it, allowing Chiefs back into a contest where Amakhosi were outplayed in every department.

Moseamedi’s brace either side of Yagan Sasman’s goal ensured that Maritzburg bounced back dramatically after they were almost relegated last season. Maritzburg secured their status in the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs in May. Seven months later they will be fighting for the League Cup.

Both Chiefs and Maritzburg were without key personnel yesterday. Chiefs were without Daniel Akpeyi, Khama Billiat and Eric Mathoho, while Maritzburg were without the services of Kwanda Mngonyama, Siyanda Xulu and Phumlani Ntshangase.

Maritzburg showed more depth and ability to make do without their missing players by putting in a dominant display.

In fact, the disappointment for Maritzburg was that they only scored two goals. They should have buried Amakhosi, such was their dominance. Bruce Bvuma’s performance in goal and Maritzburg’s wastefulness were the reasons for the narrow win.

The visitors took the lead in rather fortuitous fashion after a defensive blunder from Chiefs’ Daniel Cardoso.

The centre-back fumbled what should have been a simple clearance from a long ball by Maritzburg with Moseamedi breathing down his neck. The burly forward rounded Bvuma before firing the visitors ahead.

The goal inspired Maritzburg, who then put pressure on Amakhosi who started the match on the front-foot and were in control.

Even though Chiefs had most of the ball, Maritzburg created the better chances and looked like they would score almost every time they attacked Bvuma’s goal.

The slippery pitch made it hard for the players, but Moseamedi looked like he was playing on a different surface.

The team from the KwaZulu-Natal’s capital fought tirelessly against a Chiefs side that hasn’t won a trophy in the last four seasons.

Maritzburg have never won a trophy and went into yesterday’s match having only made one Cup final before - the 2017 Nedbank Cup. In December they will make it two.

Keagan Buchanan, Miguel Timm and Daylon Claseen bossed the midfield, creating a good buffer for the defence and giving the attackers confidence in their marches forward.

Maritzburg toyed with Chiefs, making life difficult for Cardoso and his defensive partner Sasman.

While Cardoso and Sasman were under the cosh, Maritzburg’s Rushine de Reuck was as solid as a rock. The centre-back snuffed all the danger out of Chiefs. But even De Reuck couldn’t stop Sasman.

The Chiefs defender pounced on a rebound from Samir Nurkovic’s header that goalkeeper Richard Ofori parried into his path.

Chiefs supporters found their voice after the goal and Maritzburg were almost made to pay for their wastefulness. Moseamedi was the main culprit for those missed chances, but he made amends when he scored late to take Maritzburg to the final in Durban.

Pretoria News