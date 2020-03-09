Mark Boucher has a pleasant selection headache

Pretoria - Australia would have departed South Africa yesterday incredulous about just who had beaten them 3-0 in the one-day international series.

It’s not the fact that it was the Proteas who won, rather the players wearing the SA outfit. If you would have told the Australian players a year ago that Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen and Anrich Nortje would sweep them in a series, many of them would have scrunched up their faces and gone: “Huh!”

And it’s Verreynne, Klaasen, Nortje and Malan - the latter added to the squad on Saturday as cover for Temba Bavuma - who will be part of a 16-player party headed to India for three ODIs looking to continue to build on the confidence gained from thumping Australia at the end of a home international summer, that has had more downs than ups for SA cricket.

“What’s impressed me is that the guys have responded to the messages that we have been sending out from a batting and a bowling perspective,” said Proteas coach Mark Boucher “They were prepared to change their mindsets a bit and (we) also (had) a lot of different players, stepping up.”

Since the administrative changes at Cricket SA late last year, Boucher and interim director of cricket, Graeme Smith, have stressed the importance of players taking the opportunities being given to them and in that respect, Klaasen - who struggled last year when trying to crack a spot in the World Cup squad, Malan, Nortje and Verreynne have certainly utilised the opportunities granted to them.