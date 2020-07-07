Masabata Mutlaneng is new Tshwane acting city manager

Pretoria - Long-serving Gauteng Infrastructure Development deputy director-general, Masabata Mutlaneng, has replaced Mavela Dlamini as acting city manager in the Tshwane metro. The metro yesterday confirmed the resignation due to health reasons of experienced municipal administrator Dlamini as both a member of the City of Tshwane administration team and acting city manager. Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa said while he accepted the resignation of Dlamini, his exit was not taken lightly considering the current state of the city. “During the discussion with Dlamini, the reason advanced could not be ignored as they related to his health. “Taking into account Mr Dlamini’s age and in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, which dictated that he operate off-site, and the nature of a city manager’s responsibility, it is extremely difficult and impractical to work outside the city premises,” Nawa said.

Dlamini has been at the helm of the Tshwane administration since March 23, after the provincial government placed the metro under administration.

The legitimacy of that decision is still before the courts.

Under his leadership, the city registered significant progress and it was beginning to stabilise, administratively, Nawa said.

“Upon assuming office, among his contributions Mr Dlamini cleared all historical outstanding decisions, attended to disciplinary cases of senior managers, and led the administration towards a comprehensive response to deal with Covid-19 pandemic and general service delivery issues.

“The assignment was originally for 90 days and had since been extended. The process of appointing a city manager is at an advanced stage.

“During the same period, Mr Dlamini and the administrative team had already started a process of consolidating the functionality of the executives.”

Regarding Mutlaneng, Nawa said she had senior executive managerial experience to take the city forward in the remaining period.

“She has served different provincial government departments with diligence since 2002, including at a level of accounting officer. She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Leadership.”

Before joining the administrative team, Mutlaneng had worked in the provincial Department of Infrastructure Development as deputy director-general responsible for corporate services management for the past 8 years.

According to Nawa, Mutlaneng has contributed enormously to the body of public service knowledge and has been working hard on her role in Institutional Capacity Building and Shared Services in the City of Tshwane.

Tshwane has been without a permanent city manager since the departure of Dr Moeketsi Mosola under controversial circumstances last year.

